VIE AU CHENIL AU MOURTIS STATION DU MOURTIS Boutx

VIE AU CHENIL AU MOURTIS

STATION DU MOURTIS LE SOUFFLE NORDIQUE Boutx Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-01-27 17:00:00

fin : 2026-02-10 18:00:00

2026-01-27 2026-02-03 2026-02-10 2026-02-24 2026-03-03

Présentation des chiens présents sur le site et explications sur le chien d’attelage.

Sur réservation.

Accessible à tous. 10 .

STATION DU MOURTIS LE SOUFFLE NORDIQUE Boutx 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie contact@lesoufflenordique.fr

English :

Presentation of the dogs present on the site and explanations on the harness dog.

German :

Vorstellung der auf dem Gelände vorhandenen Hunde und Erklärungen zum Gespannhund.

Italiano :

Presentazione dei cani presenti sul sito e spiegazioni sul cane da imbrago.

Espanol :

Presentación de los perros presentes en el sitio y explicaciones sobre el perro de arnés.

