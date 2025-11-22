VIE AU CHENIL AU MOURTIS STATION DU MOURTIS Boutx
STATION DU MOURTIS LE SOUFFLE NORDIQUE Boutx Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-27 17:00:00
fin : 2026-02-10 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-01-27 2026-02-03 2026-02-10 2026-02-24 2026-03-03
Présentation des chiens présents sur le site et explications sur le chien d’attelage.
Sur réservation.
Accessible à tous. 10 .
STATION DU MOURTIS LE SOUFFLE NORDIQUE Boutx 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie contact@lesoufflenordique.fr
English :
Presentation of the dogs present on the site and explanations on the harness dog.
German :
Vorstellung der auf dem Gelände vorhandenen Hunde und Erklärungen zum Gespannhund.
Italiano :
Presentazione dei cani presenti sul sito e spiegazioni sul cane da imbrago.
Espanol :
Presentación de los perros presentes en el sitio y explicaciones sobre el perro de arnés.
