Viens Guincher Parcé-sur-Sarthe
Viens Guincher
Salle Polyvalente Jean Drouet Parcé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe
Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR
Début : 2025-12-06 20:30:00
2025-12-06
Invitation à danser …
Amis danseurs ou pas , les musiciens de Crescendo vous invitent à un petit bal sympa traditionnel avec le groupe LES TONTONS PEPERES .
Encore une belle soirée en perspective ! .
Salle Polyvalente Jean Drouet Parcé-sur-Sarthe 72300 Sarthe Pays de la Loire crescendo.parcesursarthe@gmail.com
L’événement Viens Guincher Parcé-sur-Sarthe a été mis à jour le 2025-11-04 par OT Vallée de la Sarthe