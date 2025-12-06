Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Viens Guincher Parcé-sur-Sarthe

Viens Guincher Parcé-sur-Sarthe samedi 6 décembre 2025.

Viens Guincher

Salle Polyvalente Jean Drouet Parcé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-06 20:30:00
fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :
2025-12-06

Invitation à danser …
Amis danseurs ou pas , les musiciens de Crescendo vous invitent à un petit bal sympa traditionnel avec le groupe LES TONTONS PEPERES .
Encore une belle soirée en perspective !   .

Salle Polyvalente Jean Drouet Parcé-sur-Sarthe 72300 Sarthe Pays de la Loire   crescendo.parcesursarthe@gmail.com

