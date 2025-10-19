VIGNOBLES EN SCÈNE DOMAINE SAVARY DE BEAUREGARD Montagnac

VIGNOBLES EN SCÈNE DOMAINE SAVARY DE BEAUREGARD Montagnac dimanche 19 octobre 2025.

VIGNOBLES EN SCÈNE DOMAINE SAVARY DE BEAUREGARD

Domaine de Vernazobres Montagnac Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-19

fin : 2025-10-19

Date(s) :

2025-10-19

Théâtre comique dans la cour du domaine Savary de Beauregard à Montagnac

THÉÂTRE COMIQUE AU DOMAINE !

Dans la cour du domaine, venez découvrir*: Les règles du savoir vivre dans la société moderne , un monologue théâtral de Jean Luc Lagarce, interprété par la Cie Art Osé .

La représentation sera suivie par une visite de l’exposition des sculptures de Jean Sébastien Devaux. La soirée se terminera vers 18h30 avec une dégustation des vins du domaine.

*Sous réserve de conditions météorologiques favorables

L’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la santé, à consommer avec modération.

#FASCINANTWEEKEND

#VIGNOBLESETDECOUVERTES

#ESCAPADEVIGNERONNE .

Domaine de Vernazobres Montagnac 34530 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 20 28 09 93 contact@savarydebeauregard.com

English :

The Fascinating Weekend will be an opportunity for you to discover our range of wines and perhaps our new products in preview and the art exhibition in our converted winery. The exhibition will present sculpted works and graphics. An alliance between culture, art and terroir as the domain likes to do since many years.

German :

Komisches Theater im Hof der Domäne Savary de Beauregard in Montagnac

Italiano :

Teatro comico nel cortile della tenuta Savary de Beauregard a Montagnac

Espanol :

Teatro de comedias en el patio de la finca Savary de Beauregard en Montagnac

L’événement VIGNOBLES EN SCÈNE DOMAINE SAVARY DE BEAUREGARD Montagnac a été mis à jour le 2025-09-16 par 34 OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE