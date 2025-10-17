VIGNOBLES EN SCENE LES NUITS DES VINS PRIMEURS AU DOMAINE DEPRADE JORDA Argelès-sur-Mer

98 Route Nationale Argelès-sur-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-10-17 19:00:00

fin : 2025-10-17 23:30:00

2025-10-17

Vendredi 17 octobre, de 19h à minuit, venez célébrer la sortie des vins primeurs !

Au programme dégustation de vins primeurs, grillades gourmandes et ambiance festive avec une banda….

98 Route Nationale Argelès-sur-Mer 66700 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 81 10 29 contact@depradejorda.fr

English :

Friday, October 17, from 7pm to midnight, come and celebrate the release of the primeur wines!

On the program: tasting of primeur wines, gourmet grills and a festive atmosphere with a banda….

German :

Am Freitag, den 17. Oktober, von 19 Uhr bis Mitternacht, feiern Sie die Veröffentlichung der Primeurweine!

Auf dem Programm stehen: Verkostung von Primeurweinen, Gourmet-Grillen und festliche Stimmung mit einer Banda….

Italiano :

Venerdì 17 ottobre, dalle 19 a mezzanotte, venite a festeggiare l’uscita dei nuovi vini!

In programma: degustazione di vini primeur, barbecue gourmet e un’atmosfera di festa con una banda di ottoni….

Espanol :

El viernes 17 de octubre, de 19:00 a 24:00, venga a celebrar la salida al mercado de los nuevos vinos

En el programa: degustación de vinos primeur, barbacoas gastronómicas y ambiente festivo con una banda de música….

