VIGNOBLES EN SCENE LES NUITS DES VINS PRIMEURS AU DOMAINE DEPRADE JORDA Argelès-sur-Mer vendredi 17 octobre 2025.
98 Route Nationale Argelès-sur-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22
Début : 2025-10-17 19:00:00
fin : 2025-10-17 23:30:00
2025-10-17
Vendredi 17 octobre, de 19h à minuit, venez célébrer la sortie des vins primeurs !
Au programme dégustation de vins primeurs, grillades gourmandes et ambiance festive avec une banda….
98 Route Nationale Argelès-sur-Mer 66700 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 81 10 29 contact@depradejorda.fr
English :
Friday, October 17, from 7pm to midnight, come and celebrate the release of the primeur wines!
On the program: tasting of primeur wines, gourmet grills and a festive atmosphere with a banda….
German :
Am Freitag, den 17. Oktober, von 19 Uhr bis Mitternacht, feiern Sie die Veröffentlichung der Primeurweine!
Auf dem Programm stehen: Verkostung von Primeurweinen, Gourmet-Grillen und festliche Stimmung mit einer Banda….
Italiano :
Venerdì 17 ottobre, dalle 19 a mezzanotte, venite a festeggiare l’uscita dei nuovi vini!
In programma: degustazione di vini primeur, barbecue gourmet e un’atmosfera di festa con una banda di ottoni….
Espanol :
El viernes 17 de octubre, de 19:00 a 24:00, venga a celebrar la salida al mercado de los nuevos vinos
En el programa: degustación de vinos primeur, barbacoas gastronómicas y ambiente festivo con una banda de música….
