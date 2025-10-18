VIGNOBLES EN SCENE MARCHE DES CRÉATRICES CHEZ SOL PAYRE Elne

VIGNOBLES EN SCENE MARCHE DES CRÉATRICES CHEZ SOL PAYRE Elne samedi 18 octobre 2025.

VIGNOBLES EN SCENE MARCHE DES CRÉATRICES CHEZ SOL PAYRE

231 Chemin de St Martin Elne Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-18 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-19 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-18

Les 18 et 19 octobre, le Domaine Sol Payré accueille le Marché des Créatrices, organisé en partenariat avec l’association Les Inspirantes. Un week-end créatif et convivial qui réunira des exposantes locales mêlant artisanat, bien-être et découverte du vin, avec animations, bar à vins, planches terroir et ateliers dégustation.

.

231 Chemin de St Martin Elne 66200 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 22 17 97

English :

On October 18 and 19, Domaine Sol Payré hosts the Marché des Créatrices, organized in partnership with the Les Inspirantes association. A creative and convivial weekend featuring local exhibitors combining crafts, well-being and wine discovery, with entertainment, a wine bar, local boards and tasting workshops.

German :

Am 18. und 19. Oktober findet auf der Domaine Sol Payré der Marché des Créatrices statt, der in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Verein Les Inspirantes organisiert wird. Ein kreatives und geselliges Wochenende mit lokalen Ausstellerinnen, die Kunsthandwerk, Wellness und Weinentdeckung miteinander verbinden, mit Animationen, Weinbar, Terroir-Brettern und Verkostungsworkshops.

Italiano :

Il 18 e 19 ottobre, il Domaine Sol Payré ospiterà il Marché des Créatrices, organizzato in collaborazione con l’associazione Les Inspirantes. Un fine settimana creativo e conviviale con espositori locali che combinano artigianato, benessere e scoperta del vino, con intrattenimento, wine bar, tavole locali e laboratori di degustazione.

Espanol :

Los días 18 y 19 de octubre, el Domaine Sol Payré acogerá el Marché des Créatrices, organizado en colaboración con la asociación Les Inspirantes. Un fin de semana creativo y de convivencia en el que los expositores locales combinan artesanía, bienestar y descubrimiento del vino, con animaciones, un bar de vinos, tablas locales y talleres de degustación.

L’événement VIGNOBLES EN SCENE MARCHE DES CRÉATRICES CHEZ SOL PAYRE Elne a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par VIGNOBLES & DECOUVERTES