VIGNOBLES EN SCENE VISITE VIGNERONNE & GOURMANDE CHEZ TERRES DES TEMPLIERS Banyuls-sur-Mer

VIGNOBLES EN SCENE VISITE VIGNERONNE & GOURMANDE CHEZ TERRES DES TEMPLIERS

8 Route du Mas Reig Banyuls-sur-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Début : Mardi 2025-10-17 16:15:00

2025-10-17 2025-10-18 2025-10-19

Les 17, 18 et 19 octobre à 16h15, partez à la rencontre du vignoble lors d’une visite guidée de la cave et d’une courte balade dans les vignes. L’expérience se prolongera par une dégustation originale autour d’accords mets & vins surprenants, proposée dans le cadre de Vignobles en Scène.

8 Route du Mas Reig Banyuls-sur-Mer 66650 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 98 36 92 contact@terresdestempliers.com

English :

On October 17, 18 and 19 at 4:15pm, take a guided tour of the winery and a short stroll through the vineyards. The experience continues with an original tasting featuring surprising food and wine pairings, offered as part of Vignobles en Scène.

German :

Am 17., 18. und 19. Oktober um 16.15 Uhr können Sie den Weinberg bei einer Führung durch den Weinkeller und einem kurzen Spaziergang durch die Weinberge kennenlernen. Das Erlebnis wird durch eine originelle Weinprobe mit überraschenden Kombinationen von Speisen und Weinen verlängert, die im Rahmen von Vignobles en Scène angeboten wird.

Italiano :

Il 17, 18 e 19 ottobre alle 16.15, visita guidata della cantina e breve passeggiata tra i vigneti. L’esperienza prosegue con un’originale degustazione con sorprendenti abbinamenti cibo-vino, nell’ambito di Vignobles en Scène.

Espanol :

Los días 17, 18 y 19 de octubre a las 16:15 h, visita guiada de la bodega y breve paseo por las viñas. La experiencia continúa con una original degustación de sorprendentes maridajes, en el marco de Vignobles en Scène.

