Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-06-27

fin : 2025-06-27

2025-06-27

Un village d’animations gratuit et ouvert à tous pour clôturer la première journée de « La Grande Traversée de Haute-Garonne », un raid multisports qui traverse le département.

Rendez-vous le 27 juin à partir de 16 heures au complexe sportif d’Ayguesvives, pour profiter des animations gratuites et accueillir les coureurs ! .

Ayguesvives 31450 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

English :

A free entertainment village open to all to round off the first day of « La Grande Traversée de Haute-Garonne », a multi-sport raid that crosses the department.

German :

Ein kostenloses und für alle zugängliches Unterhaltungsdorf zum Abschluss des ersten Tages der « La Grande Traversée de Haute-Garonne », einer Multisport-Raid durch das Departement.

Italiano :

Un villaggio di eventi gratuiti aperto a tutti per completare la prima giornata de « La Grande Traversée de Haute-Garonne », un raid multisport che attraversa il dipartimento.

Espanol :

Un pueblo de eventos gratuito y abierto a todos para completar la primera jornada de « La Grande Traversée de Haute-Garonne », un raid multideportivo que atraviesa el departamento.

