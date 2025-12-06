Village de Noël Chalais

Village de Noël

Place de la Fontaine Chalais Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06

fin : 2025-12-07

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

Venez nombreux pour les festivités du marché de Noël organisé dans la commune de Chalais.

Balade en calèche, marche au flambeau, photo avec le Père Noël, animations pour les enfants.

Place de la Fontaine Chalais 16210 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 98 10 33 mairiechalais16@yahoo.com

English : Marché de Noël de Chalais

Come one, come all for the festive Christmas market in Chalais.

Horse-drawn carriage rides, torch-lit walk, photo with Santa Claus, children’s entertainment.

German : Marché de Noël de Chalais

Kommen Sie zahlreich zu den Feierlichkeiten des Weihnachtsmarktes, der in der Gemeinde Chalais organisiert wird.

Kutschenfahrt, Fackelwanderung, Foto mit dem Weihnachtsmann, Animationen für Kinder.

Italiano : Marché de Noël de Chalais

Venite tutti per i festeggiamenti del mercatino di Natale a Chalais.

Gite in carrozza, passeggiate con le fiaccole, foto con Babbo Natale e animazione per bambini.

Espanol : Marché de Noël de Chalais

Vengan todos al mercado de Navidad de Chalais.

Paseos en coche de caballos, caminatas con antorchas, fotos con Papá Noel y animación infantil.

