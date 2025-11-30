Village de Noël: Country Dance La Récré enchantée Valence

Village de Noël: Country Dance

La Récré enchantée Fontaine Monumentale Valence Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-30 16:00:00

fin : 2025-11-30 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-30

Entre démonstrations et initiations, laissez-vous emporter par la joie de la danse country.

Proposé par Country Dance 26 + Country Rhone Valley

.

La Récré enchantée Fontaine Monumentale Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 44 90 40 infovalence@valenceromanstourisme.com

English :

Between demonstrations and initiations, let yourself be carried away by the joy of country dancing.

Presented by Country Dance 26 + Country Rhone Valley

German :

Lassen Sie sich zwischen Vorführungen und Einführungen von der Freude am Country-Tanz mitreißen.

Angeboten von Country Dance 26 + Country Rhone Valley

Italiano :

Tra dimostrazioni e iniziazioni, lasciatevi trasportare dalla gioia della danza country.

Presentato da Country Dance 26 + Country Rhone Valley

Espanol :

Entre demostraciones e iniciaciones, déjese llevar por la alegría del baile country.

Presentado por Country Dance 26 + Country Rhone Valley

L’événement Village de Noël: Country Dance Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-11-06 par Valence Romans Tourisme