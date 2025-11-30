Village de Noël: Country Dance La Récré enchantée Valence
Village de Noël: Country Dance La Récré enchantée Valence dimanche 30 novembre 2025.
Village de Noël: Country Dance
La Récré enchantée Fontaine Monumentale Valence Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-30 16:00:00
fin : 2025-11-30 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-30
Entre démonstrations et initiations, laissez-vous emporter par la joie de la danse country.
Proposé par Country Dance 26 + Country Rhone Valley
.
La Récré enchantée Fontaine Monumentale Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 44 90 40 infovalence@valenceromanstourisme.com
English :
Between demonstrations and initiations, let yourself be carried away by the joy of country dancing.
Presented by Country Dance 26 + Country Rhone Valley
German :
Lassen Sie sich zwischen Vorführungen und Einführungen von der Freude am Country-Tanz mitreißen.
Angeboten von Country Dance 26 + Country Rhone Valley
Italiano :
Tra dimostrazioni e iniziazioni, lasciatevi trasportare dalla gioia della danza country.
Presentato da Country Dance 26 + Country Rhone Valley
Espanol :
Entre demostraciones e iniciaciones, déjese llevar por la alegría del baile country.
Presentado por Country Dance 26 + Country Rhone Valley
L’événement Village de Noël: Country Dance Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-11-06 par Valence Romans Tourisme