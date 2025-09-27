Village du développement durable Royan

Village du développement durable

Esplanade Kerimel de Kerveno Royan Charente-Maritime

Début : Samedi 2025-09-27 10:00:00

Animations, ateliers participatifs, stands d’information… Une journée pour comprendre les enjeux écologiques et agir concrètement pour l’environnement, au quotidien.

Esplanade Kerimel de Kerveno Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 22 19 00

English :

Activities, participative workshops, information stands? A day to understand ecological issues and take concrete action for the environment, on a daily basis.

German :

Animationen, Mitmach-Workshops, Informationsstände? Ein Tag, um die ökologischen Herausforderungen zu verstehen und im Alltag konkret für die Umwelt zu handeln.

Italiano :

Attività, laboratori interattivi, stand informativi? Una giornata per capire le questioni ecologiche e agire concretamente per l’ambiente ogni giorno.

Espanol :

Actividades, talleres interactivos, stands informativos.. Una jornada para comprender los problemas ecológicos y tomar medidas concretas en favor del medio ambiente en el día a día.

