Village du développement durable Royan
Village du développement durable Royan samedi 27 septembre 2025.
Village du développement durable
Esplanade Kerimel de Kerveno Royan Charente-Maritime
Début : Samedi 2025-09-27 10:00:00
fin : 2025-09-27 18:00:00
2025-09-27
Animations, ateliers participatifs, stands d’information… Une journée pour comprendre les enjeux écologiques et agir concrètement pour l’environnement, au quotidien.
Esplanade Kerimel de Kerveno Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 22 19 00
English :
Activities, participative workshops, information stands? A day to understand ecological issues and take concrete action for the environment, on a daily basis.
German :
Animationen, Mitmach-Workshops, Informationsstände? Ein Tag, um die ökologischen Herausforderungen zu verstehen und im Alltag konkret für die Umwelt zu handeln.
Italiano :
Attività, laboratori interattivi, stand informativi? Una giornata per capire le questioni ecologiche e agire concretamente per l’ambiente ogni giorno.
Espanol :
Actividades, talleres interactivos, stands informativos.. Una jornada para comprender los problemas ecológicos y tomar medidas concretas en favor del medio ambiente en el día a día.
