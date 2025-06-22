Village en fête Blancafort 22 juin 2025 10:00

Cher

Village en fête Place Blancafort Cher

Début : 2025-06-22 10:00:00

fin : 2025-06-22

2025-06-22

Le Comité des fêtes organise une grande fête dans le village de Blancafort avec marché de producteurs et artisans , fanfare municipale, animations

.

Place

Blancafort 18410 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 58 63 23

English :

The Comité des fêtes is organizing a big party in the village of Blancafort with a market of producers and craftsmen, a municipal brass band, entertainment and an evening dance

German :

Das Festkomitee organisiert eine große Feier im Dorf Blancafort mit Bauern- und Handwerkermarkt, Stadtkapelle, Animationen und Tanzabend

Italiano :

Il Comité des fêtes organizza una grande festa nel villaggio di Blancafort con un mercato di produttori e artigiani, una banda di ottoni comunale, intrattenimento e una serata danzante

Espanol :

El Comité des fêtes organiza una gran fiesta en el pueblo de Blancafort con un mercado de productores y artesanos, una banda de música municipal, animaciones y un baile nocturno

L'événement Village en fête Blancafort a été mis à jour le 2025-06-18