Village en fête Blancafort 22 juin 2025 10:00
Cher
Village en fête Place Blancafort Cher
Début : 2025-06-22 10:00:00
fin : 2025-06-22
2025-06-22
Le Comité des fêtes organise une grande fête dans le village de Blancafort avec marché de producteurs et artisans , fanfare municipale, animations
Blancafort 18410 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 58 63 23
English :
The Comité des fêtes is organizing a big party in the village of Blancafort with a market of producers and craftsmen, a municipal brass band, entertainment and an evening dance
German :
Das Festkomitee organisiert eine große Feier im Dorf Blancafort mit Bauern- und Handwerkermarkt, Stadtkapelle, Animationen und Tanzabend
Italiano :
Il Comité des fêtes organizza una grande festa nel villaggio di Blancafort con un mercato di produttori e artigiani, una banda di ottoni comunale, intrattenimento e una serata danzante
Espanol :
El Comité des fêtes organiza una gran fiesta en el pueblo de Blancafort con un mercado de productores y artesanos, una banda de música municipal, animaciones y un baile nocturno
