Village gourmand italien LOURDES Lourdes 3 juillet 2025 10:00

Hautes-Pyrénées

Village gourmand italien LOURDES Jardin des Tilleuls Lourdes Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-07-03 10:00:00

fin : 2025-07-10 22:00:00

2025-07-03

Village Gourmand Italien du jeudi 3 au jeudi 10 juillet 2025

Vente de produits et spécialités artisanales italiennes, animations, restauration sur place ou à emporter.

Entrée gratuite

LOURDES Jardin des Tilleuls

Lourdes 65100 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 42 54 54

English :

Village Gourmand Italien from Thursday 3 to Thursday 10 July 2025

Sale of Italian products and artisanal specialties, entertainment, on-site and take-away catering.

Free admission

German :

Italienisches Gourmetdorf von Donnerstag, den 3. bis Donnerstag, den 10. Juli 2025

Verkauf von italienischen Produkten und handwerklichen Spezialitäten, Animationen, Verpflegung vor Ort oder zum Mitnehmen.

Freier Eintritt

Italiano :

Italian Gourmet Village da giovedì 3 a giovedì 10 luglio 2025

Vendita di prodotti italiani e specialità artigianali, intrattenimento, cibo da mangiare o da asporto.

Ingresso libero

Espanol :

Italian Gourmet Village del jueves 3 al jueves 10 de julio de 2025

Venta de productos italianos y especialidades artesanales, animación, comida para llevar o para comer.

Entrada gratuita

