Village gourmand italien LOURDES Lourdes 3 juillet 2025 10:00
Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-07-03 10:00:00
fin : 2025-07-10 22:00:00
2025-07-03
Village Gourmand Italien du jeudi 3 au jeudi 10 juillet 2025
Vente de produits et spécialités artisanales italiennes, animations, restauration sur place ou à emporter.
Entrée gratuite
LOURDES Jardin des Tilleuls
Lourdes 65100 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 42 54 54
English :
Village Gourmand Italien from Thursday 3 to Thursday 10 July 2025
Sale of Italian products and artisanal specialties, entertainment, on-site and take-away catering.
Free admission
German :
Italienisches Gourmetdorf von Donnerstag, den 3. bis Donnerstag, den 10. Juli 2025
Verkauf von italienischen Produkten und handwerklichen Spezialitäten, Animationen, Verpflegung vor Ort oder zum Mitnehmen.
Freier Eintritt
Italiano :
Italian Gourmet Village da giovedì 3 a giovedì 10 luglio 2025
Vendita di prodotti italiani e specialità artigianali, intrattenimento, cibo da mangiare o da asporto.
Ingresso libero
Espanol :
Italian Gourmet Village del jueves 3 al jueves 10 de julio de 2025
Venta de productos italianos y especialidades artesanales, animación, comida para llevar o para comer.
Entrada gratuita
L’événement Village gourmand italien Lourdes a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par OT de Lourdes|CDT65