Villemur en Fête Villemur

Villemur en Fête Villemur samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Villemur en Fête

VILLEMUR Villemur Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20

fin : 2025-09-21

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Samedi 20 septembre

19h Apéritif et repas 16€ ou 8€/enfant -12ans (salade landaise, brochettes de boeuf et porc marinés, pomme de terre, tomate à la provençale, panna cotta, vin et café compris).

.

Dimanche 21 septembre

12h Dépôt de gerbe suivi d’un apéritif offert par le comité (50 ans du comité).

Réservations au 06 32 34 68 95 ou 06 87 50 05 71. .

VILLEMUR Villemur 65230 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 32 34 68 95

English :

Saturday, September 20th

7pm Aperitif and meal 16? or 8?/child -12yrs (Landaise salad, marinated beef and pork brochettes, potato, Provençal tomato, panna cotta, wine and coffee included).

.

Sunday, September 21st

12pm Wreath-laying ceremony followed by an aperitif offered by the committee (50th anniversary of the committee).

German :

Samstag, den 20. September

19 Uhr Aperitif und Essen 16? oder 8?/Kind -12Jahre (Landaise-Salat, marinierte Rind- und Schweinefleischspieße, Kartoffeln, Tomaten auf provenzalische Art, Panna Cotta, Wein und Kaffee inbegriffen).

.

Sonntag, 21. September

12 Uhr Kranzniederlegung gefolgt von einem Aperitif, der vom Komitee angeboten wird (50 Jahre Komitee).

Italiano :

Sabato 20 settembre:

ore 19.00 Aperitivo e pasto 16? o 8? per bambino sotto i 12 anni (insalata Landaise, spiedini di manzo e maiale marinati, patate, pomodori provenzali, panna cotta, vino e caffè inclusi).

.

Domenica 21 settembre:

ore 12:00 Cerimonia di deposizione di una corona di fiori seguita da un aperitivo offerto dal comitato (50° anniversario del comitato).

Espanol :

Sábado 20 de septiembre

19h Aperitivo y comida 16? u 8? por niño menor de 12 años (ensalada landesa, brochetas de ternera y cerdo marinadas, patatas, tomates provenzales, panna cotta, vino y café incluidos).

.

Domingo 21 de septiembre

12h Ceremonia de colocación de coronas de flores seguida de un aperitivo ofrecido por el comité (50 aniversario del comité).

L’événement Villemur en Fête Villemur a été mis à jour le 2025-09-15 par OT de Trie-sur-Baïse|CDT65