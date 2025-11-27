VINCENT ALLIX CAFÉ HOURRAH Saint-Nazaire

VINCENT ALLIX Jeudi 27 novembre, 20h00 CAFÉ HOURRAH Loire-Atlantique

C’est le Captain Fuzz du supergroupe Butterfly Bulldozer, un live machine qui sent fort le synthé analogique, les années 70 et l’italo disco de branleur punk.

CAFÉ HOURRAH 30 rue du Maine, 44600 Saint Nazaire Saint-Nazaire 44600 Hôtel de Ville Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/vincentallix_/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « The Great Cucumber Massacre (Garden Party) », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Garden Party #7 nnVincent Allix du00e9voile 2 compositions de son set solo : 100% mortel nnAnalog Extasy : 0:00nMes machines me parlent : 10:00nnVincent Allix :nhttps://www.instagram.com/vincentallix_/nnThe Great Cucumber Massacre Production :nhttps://www.instagram.com/the.great.cucumber.massacre/nnPrise son : Paul Le GoffnPrise vidu00e9o : Paul Le Goff – Marie ForgeritnMix : Vincent AllixnnUn grand merci u00e0 Faustine u2764ufe0f », « type »: « video », « title »: « Garden Party #7 – Vincent Allix », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/-hSR-RXNN-8/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hSR-RXNN-8 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRBIAAQNtPONYVlKLt7LkUA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hSR-RXNN-8 »}]

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Synthwave Live machine