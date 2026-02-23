Vincent Coche Comme un grand

Metz Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-03-14 20:00:00

Vincent, la trentaine, 3 enfants, stand-upper.

Dans Comment un grand , Vincent interroge comment fait-on pour être un bon père, un bon mari, et un bon fils ? Et pour réussir sa vie pro, assumer un léger strabisme et 2/3 kg en trop. En même temps. Chaud.

Dans un spectacle rodé au fil de milliers d’heures de Comedy Club, chaque phrase fait mouche.

Le public est hilare et entre complètement dans un univers assez décalé pour être universel. Comme un grand , c’est Vincent qui se marre de lui-même. Et qui nous invite à faire de même.Tout public

.

Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

English :

Vincent, thirty-something, 3 children, stand-upper.

In Comment un grand , Vincent asks: how do you become a good father, a good husband and a good son? And to succeed in his professional life, with a slight squint and 2/3 kg too much weight. At the same time. Hot.

In a show honed over thousands of hours of Comedy Club, every line hits the nail on the head.

The audience laughs out loud, entering a world that’s offbeat enough to be universal Comme un grand is Vincent laughing at himself. And inviting us to do the same.

