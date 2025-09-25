VINCENT NICLO EN CONCERT Caraman
VINCENT NICLO EN CONCERT Caraman samedi 28 mars 2026.
VINCENT NICLO EN CONCERT
CENTRE CULTUREL SAINT EXUPÉRY Caraman Haute-Garonne
Venez profiter d’un concert majestueux avec Vincent Niclo le samedi 18 avril 2026 à 20h45 !
Vincent Niclo est devenu en quelques années l’un des artistes majeurs de la scène française, avec 2 millions d’albums vendus, tous certifiés or et platine.
Pour ce concert exceptionnel, il vous entraîne dans son univers, accompagné par le grand orchestre de Richard Gardet.
Tarif 55€
Infos et réservation au 06 11 90 89 08 55 .
CENTRE CULTUREL SAINT EXUPÉRY Caraman 31460 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 18 81 60
English :
Come and enjoy a majestic concert with Vincent Niclo on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 8:45pm!
German :
Genießen Sie ein majestätisches Konzert mit Vincent Niclo am Samstag, den 18. April 2026 um 20:45 Uhr!
Italiano :
Venite a godervi un maestoso concerto con Vincent Niclo sabato 18 aprile 2026 alle 20.45!
Espanol :
¡Ven a disfrutar de un majestuoso concierto con Vincent Niclo el sábado 18 de abril de 2026 a las 20.45 horas!
