VINCENT NICLO EN CONCERT Caraman

VINCENT NICLO EN CONCERT

CENTRE CULTUREL SAINT EXUPÉRY Caraman Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 55 – 55 – EUR

55

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-28 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-28

Date(s) :

2026-03-28

Venez profiter d’un concert majestueux avec Vincent Niclo le samedi 18 avril 2026 à 20h45 !

Vincent Niclo est devenu en quelques années l’un des artistes majeurs de la scène française, avec 2 millions d’albums vendus, tous certifiés or et platine.

Pour ce concert exceptionnel, il vous entraîne dans son univers, accompagné par le grand orchestre de Richard Gardet.

Tarif 55€

Infos et réservation au 06 11 90 89 08 55 .

CENTRE CULTUREL SAINT EXUPÉRY Caraman 31460 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 18 81 60

English :

Come and enjoy a majestic concert with Vincent Niclo on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 8:45pm!

German :

Genießen Sie ein majestätisches Konzert mit Vincent Niclo am Samstag, den 18. April 2026 um 20:45 Uhr!

Italiano :

Venite a godervi un maestoso concerto con Vincent Niclo sabato 18 aprile 2026 alle 20.45!

Espanol :

¡Ven a disfrutar de un majestuoso concierto con Vincent Niclo el sábado 18 de abril de 2026 a las 20.45 horas!

