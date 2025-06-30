VINCENT NICLO EN CONCERT – VINCENT NICLO – LA PALESTRE Le Cannet
VINCENT NICLO EN CONCERT – VINCENT NICLO – LA PALESTRE Le Cannet dimanche 8 février 2026.
VINCENT NICLO EN CONCERT – VINCENT NICLO Début : 2026-02-08 à 17:00. Tarif : – euros.
LA PALESTRE PRESENTE EN ACCORD AVEC ENERGIC ANIMATIONS : VINCENT NICLO EN CONCERTVincent Niclo est devenu en quelques années l’un des artistes majeurs de la scène française, avec 2 millions d’albums vendus, tous certifiés or et platine.Pour ce concert exceptionnel, il vous entraîne dans son univers, accompagné par le grand orchestre de Richard Gardet.
Vous pouvez obtenir votre billet ici
LA PALESTRE 730 av Georges Pompidou 06110 Le Cannet 06