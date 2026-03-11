VINOSCOLA FOIRE AUX VINS Carcassonne
VINOSCOLA FOIRE AUX VINS Carcassonne jeudi 9 avril 2026.
VINOSCOLA FOIRE AUX VINS
Route de Saint-Hilaire Carcassonne Aude
Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-09 18:00:00
fin : 2026-04-09 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-09
Les jeudi 9 avril et vendredi 10 avril, de 18h à 21h (fermeture à 22h), se tiendra au Lycée Charlemagne à Carcassonne, VINOSCOLA, le tout nouveau salon des vins de Charlemagne.
Cette année, un nouveau nom, un nouveau concept, et surtout un format afterwork pour décompresser en fin de journée !
Au programme
– Des vins de toutes les couleurs et appellations
– Une ambiance conviviale sur le thème du voyage
– Un coin gourmand pour grignoter
– Des animations surprises
– et des élèves et étudiants passionnés qui partageront leur savoir-faire avec enthousiasme.
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Route de Saint-Hilaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 91 19
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
On Thursday April 9 and Friday April 10, from 6pm to 9pm (closing at 10pm), the Lycée Charlemagne in Carcassonne will be hosting VINOSCOLA, Charlemagne’s brand new wine fair.
This year, a new name, a new concept, and above all, an afterwork format to unwind at the end of the day!
On the program:
– Wines of every color and appellation
– A friendly, travel-themed atmosphere
– A gourmet nibble corner
– Surprise entertainment
– and enthusiastic students sharing their know-how.
L’événement VINOSCOLA FOIRE AUX VINS Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-03-11 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 ADT