VIOLONS DE PRAGUE BASILIQUE SAINT SERNIN Toulouse

VIOLONS DE PRAGUE

BASILIQUE SAINT SERNIN 13 Place Saint-Sernin Toulouse Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR

Tarif réduit

Début : 2025-10-28 20:00:00

fin : 2025-10-28 21:20:00

2025-10-28

Prenez un billet musical destination PRAGUE ! Et laissez-vous emporter par l’âme slave et le talent d’un véritable ensemble! Les Violons de Prague et leur Soprano… 100% Tchèques !

Un orchestre avec talent, énergie et joie d’être ensembles, vous offre 1h20 de temps suspendu, comme une trêve musicale, un voyage immersif dans la diversité profonde, envoûtante et lumineuse des chefs d’oeuvre de la musique classique.

Au programme de ce concert

G.F. HAENDEL LE MESSIE OUVERTURE

G.F. HAENDEL LASCIA CH’IO PIANGA ARIA DE SON OPÉRA RINALDO

J. PACHELBEL CANON EN RÉ MAJEUR

W.A. MOZART PETITE MUSIQUE DE NUIT 1er mv.

F. SCHUBERT SÉRÉNADE

B. SMETANA VLTAVA

N. PAGANINI CANTABILE

C. FRANCK PANIS ANGELICUS

C. SAINT-SAENS LE CYGNE

A. VIVALDI LES QUATRE SAISONS LE PRINTEMPS

G. FAURE PIE JESUS

A. DVORAK QUATUOR AMERICAIN 1er mv.

D. GILLEPSIE NUIT EN TUNISIE

C. GOUNOD AVE MARIA

J. BRAHMS DANSE HONGROISE

L.V. BEETHOVEN OP. 95 1er mv.

DVORAK RUSALKA LE CHANT A LA LUNE 25 .

BASILIQUE SAINT SERNIN 13 Place Saint-Sernin Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

English :

Take a musical ticket to PRAGUE! Let yourself be carried away by the Slavic soul and the talent of a true ensemble! Les Violons de Prague and their Soprano? 100% Czech!

German :

Lösen Sie ein Musikticket nach PRAG! Lassen Sie sich von der slawischen Seele und dem Talent eines echten Ensembles mitreißen! Die Prager Violinen und ihre Sopranistin? 100% tschechisch!

Italiano :

Prendete un biglietto musicale per PRAGA! Lasciatevi trasportare dall’anima slava e dal talento di un vero ensemble! I Violini di Praga e il loro Soprano? 100% cechi!

Espanol :

¡Tome un billete musical a PRAGA! ¡Déjese llevar por el alma eslava y el talento de un verdadero conjunto! Los Violines de Praga y su Soprano… ¡100% checos!

