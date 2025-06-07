Visite accompagnée du jardin du Revers – Notre-Dame-de-Cenilly, 7 juin 2025 13:00, Notre-Dame-de-Cenilly.

Manche

Début : 2025-06-07 13:00:00
fin : 2025-06-07 19:00:00

2025-06-07

Visite guidée du jardin du Revers.
Lieu-dit Le Mesnil Rabe de Haut
Notre-Dame-de-Cenilly 50210 Manche Normandie +33 6 63 55 30 18 

English : Visite accompagnée du jardin du Revers

Guided tour of the Revers garden.

German :

Geführter Besuch des Revers-Gartens.

Italiano :

Visita guidata al giardino di Revers.

Espanol :

Visita guiada al jardín de Revers.

