Visite archi Le marché central dans l’axe du bd Aristide Briand Royan

Visite archi Le marché central

dans l’axe du bd Aristide Briand RDV devant le marché Royan Charente-Maritime

Début : Samedi 2025-09-20

Suite à la réhabilitation du marché central, venez redécouvrir ce monument emblématique des années 1950, classé Monument Historique.

dans l’axe du bd Aristide Briand RDV devant le marché Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 39 94 45 animation.patrimoine@mairie-royan.fr

English :

Following the refurbishment of the central market, come and rediscover this emblematic monument from the 1950s, listed as a Historic Monument.

German :

Nach der Sanierung des Zentralmarkts können Sie dieses symbolträchtige Bauwerk aus den 1950er Jahren, das als historisches Monument eingestuft wurde, wiederentdecken.

Italiano :

Dopo la ristrutturazione del mercato centrale, venite a riscoprire questo emblematico monumento degli anni ’50, classificato come Monumento Storico.

Espanol :

Tras la remodelación del mercado central, venga a redescubrir este emblemático monumento de los años 50, declarado Monumento Histórico.

