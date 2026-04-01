Port-Vendres

VISITE AUTOUR DU PHARE CAP BEAR

Chemin du Cap Béar Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2026-06-15 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-13 11:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-15 2026-07-13 2026-07-27 2026-08-10 2026-08-24 2026-09-07 2026-10-05 2026-10-19

Partez à la découverte du Cap Béar et de son phare emblématique. Entre panoramas spectaculaires, patrimoine maritime et récits de gardiens, vivez une immersion unique face à la Méditerranée et laissez-vous séduire par la magie des lieux.

Visite guidée sur réservation. Enfants à partir de 10 ans.

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Chemin du Cap Béar Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

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English :

Discover Cap Béar and its emblematic lighthouse. With spectacular panoramas, maritime heritage and lighthouse keepers’ stories, experience a unique immersion in the Mediterranean and let yourself be seduced by the magic of the place.

Guided tour on reservation. Children aged 10 and over.

L’événement VISITE AUTOUR DU PHARE CAP BEAR Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-02-26 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE