VISITE AUTOUR DU PHARE CAP BEAR Port-Vendres
VISITE AUTOUR DU PHARE CAP BEAR Port-Vendres lundi 15 juin 2026.
Port-Vendres
VISITE AUTOUR DU PHARE CAP BEAR
Chemin du Cap Béar Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0
Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2026-06-15 10:00:00
fin : 2026-07-13 11:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-15 2026-07-13 2026-07-27 2026-08-10 2026-08-24 2026-09-07 2026-10-05 2026-10-19
Partez à la découverte du Cap Béar et de son phare emblématique. Entre panoramas spectaculaires, patrimoine maritime et récits de gardiens, vivez une immersion unique face à la Méditerranée et laissez-vous séduire par la magie des lieux.
Visite guidée sur réservation. Enfants à partir de 10 ans.
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Chemin du Cap Béar Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Discover Cap Béar and its emblematic lighthouse. With spectacular panoramas, maritime heritage and lighthouse keepers’ stories, experience a unique immersion in the Mediterranean and let yourself be seduced by the magic of the place.
Guided tour on reservation. Children aged 10 and over.
L’événement VISITE AUTOUR DU PHARE CAP BEAR Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-02-26 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
À voir aussi à Port-Vendres (Pyrénées-Orientales)
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- VISITE GUIDEE PORT-VENDRES AU FIL DE L’EAU Port-Vendres 4 mai 2026
- VISITE GUIDEE SUR LES PAS DE CHARLES-RENNIE MACKINTOSH Port-Vendres 6 mai 2026
- VISITE GUIDEE PORT-VENDRES AU FIL DE L’EAU Port-Vendres 11 mai 2026