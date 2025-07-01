Visite chez le confiturier un Brun Gourmand Un brun gourmand Saint-Romain-Lachalm 1 juillet 2025 15:30

Haute-Loire

Un brun gourmand 392 Chemin de la Suchère Saint-Romain-Lachalm Haute-Loire

Vendredi 2025-07-01 15:30:00

2025-08-23 18:30:00

2025-07-01

de 15h30 à 18h30 crêpes Party Visite du labo et de la boutique avec dégustation de confitures, caramels au beurre salé et pâte à tartiner artisanales et crêpes offertes.

Un brun gourmand 392 Chemin de la Suchère

Saint-Romain-Lachalm 43620 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 66 22 44

English :

3:30 pm to 6:30 pm crêpes Party: Visit the lab and store with tastings of homemade jams, salted butter caramels and spreads, plus free crêpes.

German :

von 15:30 bis 18:30 Uhr Crêpes Party: Besuch des Labors und des Ladens mit Verkostung von hausgemachten Konfitüren, Caramels au beurre salé und Aufstrichen und kostenlosen Crêpes.

Italiano :

dalle 15.30 alle 18.30 crêpes Party: visita al laboratorio e al negozio, con degustazione di marmellate, caramelle al burro salato e creme spalmabili fatte in casa e crêpes gratuite.

Espanol :

de 15.30 a 18.30 h Fiesta de los crêpes: visita al laboratorio y a la tienda, con degustación de mermeladas caseras, caramelos de mantequilla salada y cremas para untar, y crêpes gratis.

