Visite commentée du Châtelet Andance Andancette

Clos Nougier Andancette Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Jean-Paul Bravard, professeur émérite de géographie spécialiste du Rhône et Pascale Conjard Réthoré, archéologue. Vous pourrez comprendre l’impact des flux méditerranéens puis mondiaux sur le fleuve, des romains aux empires logistiques…

Clos Nougier Andancette 26140 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 20 73 41 60 vivreicienvironnement@gmail.com

English :

Jean-Paul Bravard, professor emeritus of geography specializing in the Rhône, and Pascale Conjard Réthoré, archaeologist. Learn about the impact of Mediterranean and global flows on the river, from the Romans to the logistical empires…

German :

Jean-Paul Bravard, emeritierter Professor für Geographie mit Spezialisierung auf die Rhône, und Pascale Conjard Réthoré, Archäologin. Sie können die Auswirkungen der mediterranen und dann weltweiten Ströme auf den Fluss verstehen, von den Römern bis zu den Logistikimperien…

Italiano :

Jean-Paul Bravard, professore emerito di geografia specializzato sul Rodano, e Pascale Conjard Réthoré, archeologa. Potrete comprendere l’impatto dei flussi mediterranei e poi globali sul fiume, dai Romani agli imperi logistici…

Espanol :

Jean-Paul Bravard, catedrático emérito de Geografía especializado en el Ródano, y Pascale Conjard Réthoré, arqueóloga. Podrá comprender el impacto de los flujos mediterráneos y luego mundiales sobre el río, desde los romanos hasta los imperios logísticos…

L’événement Visite commentée du Châtelet Andance Andancette a été mis à jour le 2025-09-16 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche