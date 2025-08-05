Visite commentée La Sainte Chapelle Châteaudun
Laissez-vous guider pour une visite qui explorera l’histoire de la Sainte-Chapelle en lien avec les autres Sainte-Chapelles.
Parmi les sept Sainte-Chapelles encore existante en France, la Sainte-Chapelle de Châteaudun se différencie par sa décoration, sa statutaire remarquable et sa peinture murale du Jugement Dernier.
La visite commentée est comprise dans le droit d’entrée habituel du monument. .
Château de Châteaudun Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 94 02 90 chateau.chateaudun@monuments-nationaux.fr
English :
Let us guide you on a tour that explores the history of the Sainte-Chapelle in relation to other Sainte-Chapelles.
German :
Lassen Sie sich auf einen Rundgang führen, der die Geschichte der Sainte-Chapelle in Verbindung mit den anderen Sainte-Chapelles erforscht.
Italiano :
Lasciatevi guidare in un tour che esplora la storia della Sainte-Chapelle in relazione alle altre Sainte-Chapelle.
Espanol :
Permítanos guiarle en una visita que explora la historia de la Sainte-Chapelle en relación con las otras Sainte-Chapelles.
