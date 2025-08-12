Visite commentée Le jardin médiéval Châteaudun

Château de Châteaudun Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Le château de Châteaudun propose une visite commentée de son jardin d’inspiration médiévale avec ses carrés d’herbes médicinales ou aromatiques.

La visite commentée est comprise dans le droit d’entrée habituel du monument. .

Château de Châteaudun Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 94 02 90 chateau.chateaudun@monuments-nationaux.fr

English :

The Château de Châteaudun offers a guided tour of its medieval-inspired garden, with its medicinal and aromatic herb patches.

German :

Das Schloss Châteaudun bietet eine kommentierte Führung durch seinen mittelalterlich inspirierten Garten mit seinen Quadraten für medizinische oder aromatische Kräuter.

Italiano :

Lo Château de Châteaudun offre una visita guidata del suo giardino di ispirazione medievale, con le sue macchie di erbe medicinali e aromatiche.

Espanol :

El castillo de Châteaudun ofrece una visita guiada a su jardín de inspiración medieval, con sus huertos de hierbas medicinales y aromáticas.

