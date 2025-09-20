Visite commentée ou libre chapelle romane Sainte-Anne chapelle Sainte Anne, cimetière Le Pègue
chapelle Sainte Anne, cimetière Musée archéologique du Pègue, 2 rue du Donjon Le Pègue Drôme
Début : 2025-09-20 10:00:00
fin : 2025-09-20 11:00:00
2025-09-20 2025-09-21
visite commentée de la chapelle Sainte-Anne, anciennement Notre-Dame d’Authon. Inscrite au titre des monuments historiques
chapelle Sainte Anne, cimetière Musée archéologique du Pègue, 2 rue du Donjon Le Pègue 26770 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 53 68 21 museedupegue26@gmail.com
English :
guided tour of the Sainte-Anne chapel, formerly known as Notre-Dame d’Authon. Listed as a historical monument
German :
kommentierte Besichtigung der Kapelle Sainte-Anne, ehemals Notre-Dame d’Authon. Eingetragen als historisches Monument
Italiano :
visita guidata della cappella di Sainte-Anne, anticamente nota come Notre-Dame d’Authon. Classificata come monumento storico
Espanol :
visita guiada a la capilla de Sainte-Anne, antiguamente conocida como Notre-Dame d’Authon. Declarada monumento histórico
