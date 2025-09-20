Visite commentée ou libre chapelle romane Sainte-Anne chapelle Sainte Anne, cimetière Le Pègue

Visite commentée ou libre chapelle romane Sainte-Anne chapelle Sainte Anne, cimetière Le Pègue samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Visite commentée ou libre chapelle romane Sainte-Anne

chapelle Sainte Anne, cimetière Musée archéologique du Pègue, 2 rue du Donjon Le Pègue Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20 11:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-20 2025-09-21

visite commentée de la chapelle Sainte-Anne, anciennement Notre-Dame d’Authon. Inscrite au titre des monuments historiques

.

chapelle Sainte Anne, cimetière Musée archéologique du Pègue, 2 rue du Donjon Le Pègue 26770 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 53 68 21 museedupegue26@gmail.com

English :

guided tour of the Sainte-Anne chapel, formerly known as Notre-Dame d’Authon. Listed as a historical monument

German :

kommentierte Besichtigung der Kapelle Sainte-Anne, ehemals Notre-Dame d’Authon. Eingetragen als historisches Monument

Italiano :

visita guidata della cappella di Sainte-Anne, anticamente nota come Notre-Dame d’Authon. Classificata come monumento storico

Espanol :

visita guiada a la capilla de Sainte-Anne, antiguamente conocida como Notre-Dame d’Authon. Declarada monumento histórico

L’événement Visite commentée ou libre chapelle romane Sainte-Anne Le Pègue a été mis à jour le 2025-09-06 par Office de Tourisme Communautaire Pays de Grignan et Enclave des Papes