VISITE CONTES ET LEGENDES

2 Rue Saint-Jean Villefranche-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-26 15:00:00

fin : 2026-02-26

Date(s) :

2026-02-26

Partez à la découverte des remparts de Villefranche-de-Conflent lors d’une visite contée et légendée. Jeudi 26 février à 15h, plongez dans l’histoire et les légendes du site à travers un parcours immersif et convivial, accessible aux petits comme aux grands.

.

2 Rue Saint-Jean Villefranche-de-Conflent 66820 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 87 05

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover the ramparts of Villefranche-de-Conflent on a storytelling and legendary tour. Thursday February 26 at 3pm, immerse yourself in the history and legends of the site through an immersive and friendly tour, accessible to young and old alike.

L’événement VISITE CONTES ET LEGENDES Villefranche-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-02-10 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO