Hérault

VISITE DE LA BERGERIE DU LICIDOU
Avène, Hérault

Début : 2025-05-14

fin : 2025-05-14

2025-05-14

2025-05-24

2025-06-05

Venez découvrir la bergerie du Licidou, assistez à la traite des brebis et rencontrer l’atypique gardien du troupeau.

RDV à l’office de tourisme d’Avène pour un départ groupé à 16h30 ou Rendez Vous sur place à 17h en Mai / 14h30 et 15h en Juin.

Gratuit sur inscription au 04 67 23 43 38 .

Vinas

Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 43 38

English :

Come and discover the Licidou sheepfold, watch the ewes being milked and meet the atypical herdsman.

Meet at the Avène tourist office for a group departure at 4.30pm, or on site at 5pm in May / 2.30pm and 3pm in June.

Free with registration on 04 67 23 43 38

German :

Entdecken Sie die Bergerie du Licidou, sehen Sie zu, wie die Schafe gemolken werden, und lernen Sie den ungewöhnlichen Hüter der Herde kennen.

Treffpunkt am Tourismusbüro von Avène für eine gemeinsame Abfahrt um 16:30 Uhr oder Treffpunkt vor Ort um 17 Uhr im Mai / 14:30 und 15 Uhr im Juni.

Kostenlos nach Anmeldung unter 04 67 23 43 38

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire l’ovile di Licidou, ad assistere alla mungitura delle pecore e a conoscere il mandriano atipico.

Ritrovo presso l’ufficio turistico di Avène per una partenza di gruppo alle 16.30 o ritrovo sul posto alle 17.00 in maggio / 14.30 e 15.00 in giugno.

Gratuito con iscrizione al numero 04 67 23 43 38

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir el aprisco de Licidou, observe cómo se ordeñan las ovejas y conozca al atípico pastor.

Cita en la oficina de turismo de Avène para una salida en grupo a las 16:30 o in situ a las 17:00 en mayo / 14:30 y 15:00 en junio.

Gratuito previa inscripción en el 04 67 23 43 38

