VISITE DE LA BOULANGERIE DE FONBINE – Avène, 16 mai 2025 07:00, Avène.

Hérault

VISITE DE LA BOULANGERIE DE FONBINE Fonbine Avène Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-16

fin : 2025-07-18

Date(s) :

2025-05-16

2025-06-06

2025-06-27

2025-07-18

2025-08-08

2025-08-29

2025-09-19

2025-10-10

2025-10-24

Découverte de la boulangerie de Fonbine à Avène et vente de produits chaudements sortis du four. Informations au 07 55 61 06 39. RDV directement sur place.

Découverte de la boulangerie de Fonbine à Avène et vente de produits chaudements sortis du four. Informations au 07 55 61 06 39. RDV directement sur place. .

Fonbine

Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 46 25

English :

Discovery of the Fonbine bakery in Avène and sale of freshly baked products. Information on 07 55 61 06 39. RDV directly on site.

German :

Entdecken Sie die Bäckerei Fonbine in Avène und verkaufen Sie die frisch gebackenen Produkte. Informationen unter 07 55 61 06 39. RDV direkt vor Ort.

Italiano :

Scoprite la panetteria Fonbine ad Avène e vendete prodotti appena sfornati. Informazioni al numero 07 55 61 06 39. Ci vediamo lì.

Espanol :

Descubra la panadería Fonbine de Avène y venda productos recién horneados. Información en el 07 55 61 06 39. Nos vemos allí.

L’événement VISITE DE LA BOULANGERIE DE FONBINE Avène a été mis à jour le 2025-05-07 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB