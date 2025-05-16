VISITE DE LA BOULANGERIE DE FONBINE – Avène, 16 mai 2025 07:00, Avène.
Hérault
VISITE DE LA BOULANGERIE DE FONBINE Fonbine Avène Hérault
Début : 2025-05-16
fin : 2025-07-18
2025-05-16
2025-06-06
2025-06-27
2025-07-18
2025-08-08
2025-08-29
2025-09-19
2025-10-10
2025-10-24
Découverte de la boulangerie de Fonbine à Avène et vente de produits chaudements sortis du four. Informations au 07 55 61 06 39. RDV directement sur place.
Fonbine
Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 46 25
English :
Discovery of the Fonbine bakery in Avène and sale of freshly baked products. Information on 07 55 61 06 39. RDV directly on site.
German :
Entdecken Sie die Bäckerei Fonbine in Avène und verkaufen Sie die frisch gebackenen Produkte. Informationen unter 07 55 61 06 39. RDV direkt vor Ort.
Italiano :
Scoprite la panetteria Fonbine ad Avène e vendete prodotti appena sfornati. Informazioni al numero 07 55 61 06 39. Ci vediamo lì.
Espanol :
Descubra la panadería Fonbine de Avène y venda productos recién horneados. Información en el 07 55 61 06 39. Nos vemos allí.
L’événement VISITE DE LA BOULANGERIE DE FONBINE Avène a été mis à jour le 2025-05-07 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB