VISITE DE LA BRASSERIE DISTILLERIE LA CANYA – Saint-André, 24 mai 2025 17:00, Saint-André.

Pyrénées-Orientales

VISITE DE LA BRASSERIE DISTILLERIE LA CANYA 7 Rue de la Méditerranée Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : Vendredi 2025-05-24 17:00:00

fin : 2025-07-19 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-24

2025-05-31

2025-06-07

2025-06-14

2025-06-21

2025-06-28

2025-07-05

2025-07-12

2025-07-19

2025-07-26

2025-08-02

2025-08-09

2025-08-16

2025-08-23

2025-08-30

2025-09-06

2025-09-13

2025-09-20

2025-09-27

Venez découvrir notre univers !

Nous élaborons des bières et des spiritueux 100% Biologiques dans le respect de l’environnement et de son terroir.

Gratuit, sur inscription.

7 Rue de la Méditerranée

Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

English :

Come and discover our world!

We produce 100% organic beers and spirits with respect for the environment and the land.

Free, registration required.

German :

Entdecken Sie unsere Welt!

Wir stellen 100% biologische Biere und Spirituosen her und respektieren dabei die Umwelt und die Region.

Kostenlos, nach Anmeldung.

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire il nostro mondo!

Produciamo birre e liquori 100% biologici nel rispetto dell’ambiente e della terra.

Gratuito, con obbligo di registrazione.

Espanol :

¡Venga a descubrir nuestro mundo!

Elaboramos cervezas y licores 100% ecológicos respetando el medio ambiente y la tierra.

Gratuito, inscripción obligatoria.

