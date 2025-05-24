VISITE DE LA BRASSERIE DISTILLERIE LA CANYA – Saint-André, 24 mai 2025 17:00, Saint-André.
Pyrénées-Orientales
VISITE DE LA BRASSERIE DISTILLERIE LA CANYA 7 Rue de la Méditerranée Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : Vendredi 2025-05-24 17:00:00
fin : 2025-07-19 18:00:00
2025-05-24
2025-05-31
2025-06-07
2025-06-14
2025-06-21
2025-06-28
2025-07-05
2025-07-12
2025-07-19
2025-07-26
2025-08-02
2025-08-09
2025-08-16
2025-08-23
2025-08-30
2025-09-06
2025-09-13
2025-09-20
2025-09-27
Venez découvrir notre univers !
Nous élaborons des bières et des spiritueux 100% Biologiques dans le respect de l’environnement et de son terroir.
Gratuit, sur inscription.
7 Rue de la Méditerranée
Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08
English :
Come and discover our world!
We produce 100% organic beers and spirits with respect for the environment and the land.
Free, registration required.
German :
Entdecken Sie unsere Welt!
Wir stellen 100% biologische Biere und Spirituosen her und respektieren dabei die Umwelt und die Region.
Kostenlos, nach Anmeldung.
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire il nostro mondo!
Produciamo birre e liquori 100% biologici nel rispetto dell’ambiente e della terra.
Gratuito, con obbligo di registrazione.
Espanol :
¡Venga a descubrir nuestro mundo!
Elaboramos cervezas y licores 100% ecológicos respetando el medio ambiente y la tierra.
Gratuito, inscripción obligatoria.
