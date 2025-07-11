VISITE DE LA CHAPELLE DE L’ERMITAGE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 11 juillet 2025 16:00
Pyrénées-Orientales
VISITE DE LA CHAPELLE DE L’ERMITAGE L’Ermitage Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-11 16:00:00
fin : 2025-07-11 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-11
Découvrez un joyau exceptionnel de l’art baroque mais aussi le berceau religieux et historique de Font-Romeu.
Libre participation financière.
.
L’Ermitage
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
English :
Discover an exceptional jewel of Baroque art and the religious and historical birthplace of Font-Romeu.
Free admission.
German :
Entdecken Sie ein außergewöhnliches Juwel der Barockkunst, aber auch die religiöse und historische Wiege von Font-Romeu.
Freie finanzielle Beteiligung.
Italiano :
Scoprite un eccezionale gioiello dell’arte barocca e la culla religiosa e storica di Font-Romeu.
Ingresso libero.
Espanol :
Descubra una joya excepcional del arte barroco y la cuna religiosa e histórica de Font-Romeu.
Entrada gratuita.
L’événement VISITE DE LA CHAPELLE DE L’ERMITAGE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2025-06-24 par OT DE FONT ROMEU