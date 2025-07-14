VISITE DE LA CHAPELLE DE L’ERMITAGE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 14 juillet 2025 16:00

Pyrénées-Orientales

VISITE DE LA CHAPELLE DE L’ERMITAGE L’Ermitage Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Découvrez un joyau exceptionnel de l’art baroque mais aussi le berceau religieux et historique de Font-Romeu.

Libre participation financière.

L’Ermitage

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

Discover an exceptional jewel of Baroque art and the religious and historical birthplace of Font-Romeu.

Free admission.

German :

Entdecken Sie ein außergewöhnliches Juwel der Barockkunst, aber auch die religiöse und historische Wiege von Font-Romeu.

Freie finanzielle Beteiligung.

Italiano :

Scoprite un eccezionale gioiello dell’arte barocca e la culla religiosa e storica di Font-Romeu.

Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

Descubra una joya excepcional del arte barroco y la cuna religiosa e histórica de Font-Romeu.

Entrada gratuita.

