VISITE DE LA LIGNE BLEUE Le Barcarès

VISITE DE LA LIGNE BLEUE Le Barcarès mardi 1 juillet 2025.

VISITE DE LA LIGNE BLEUE

Place de la République Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-07-01 09:30:00

fin : 2025-07-15 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-01 2025-07-08 2025-07-15 2025-07-22 2025-07-29 2025-08-05 2025-08-12 2025-08-19 2025-08-26 2025-09-02 2025-09-09 2025-09-16

Entre ruelles et traditions, redécouvrez le Barcarès d’antan lors d’une visite guidée. Inscriptions à l’Office de Tourisme.

.

Place de la République Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr

English :

Rediscover the Barcarès of yesteryear with a guided tour of its narrow streets and traditions. Registration at the Tourist Office.

German :

Zwischen Gassen und Traditionen entdecken Sie bei einer geführten Besichtigung das Barcarès von früher wieder. Anmeldung im Office de Tourisme.

Italiano :

Riscoprite la Barcarès di un tempo con una visita guidata delle sue stradine e degli edifici tradizionali. Iscrizione presso l’Ufficio del Turismo.

Espanol :

Redescubra el Barcarès de antaño con una visita guiada por sus callejuelas y edificios tradicionales. Inscripción en la Oficina de Turismo.

L’événement VISITE DE LA LIGNE BLEUE Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2025-09-06 par OT DE PORT BARCARES