VISITE DES VOILIERS AR JENTILEZ ET KOTICK Perros-Guirec

VISITE DES VOILIERS AR JENTILEZ ET KOTICK Perros-Guirec samedi 20 septembre 2025.

VISITE DES VOILIERS AR JENTILEZ ET KOTICK

Bassin à flot, ponton la Glycine Perros-Guirec Côtes-d’Armor

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-20 2025-09-21

– Présentation et visite de l’Ar Jentilez et du Kotick

– Exposition photo au local de la Société des Régates

de Perros

20 et 21/09 10h>18h Bassin à fl ot, ponton la Glycine .

Bassin à flot, ponton la Glycine Perros-Guirec 22700 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne +33 2 96 49 02 45

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement VISITE DES VOILIERS AR JENTILEZ ET KOTICK Perros-Guirec a été mis à jour le 2025-09-02 par Office de tourisme de Perros-Guirec