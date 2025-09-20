VISITE DES VOILIERS AR JENTILEZ ET KOTICK Perros-Guirec
VISITE DES VOILIERS AR JENTILEZ ET KOTICK
Bassin à flot, ponton la Glycine Perros-Guirec Côtes-d’Armor
Début : 2025-09-20 10:00:00
fin : 2025-09-21 18:00:00
2025-09-20 2025-09-21
– Présentation et visite de l’Ar Jentilez et du Kotick
– Exposition photo au local de la Société des Régates
de Perros
20 et 21/09 10h>18h Bassin à fl ot, ponton la Glycine .
Bassin à flot, ponton la Glycine Perros-Guirec 22700 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne +33 2 96 49 02 45
