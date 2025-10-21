Visite-éclair La chapelle Notre-Dame des Anges de Pontaillac RDV devant la chapelle Royan
Visite-éclair La chapelle Notre-Dame des Anges de Pontaillac RDV devant la chapelle Royan mardi 21 octobre 2025.
Visite-éclair La chapelle Notre-Dame des Anges de Pontaillac
RDV devant la chapelle 33 av de Paris Royan Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 4.6 – 4.6 – 4.6 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-21 14:00:00
fin : 2025-10-21
Date(s) :
2025-10-21
Dans le cadre du festival Royan-Orgues 2025
La chapelle du quartier de Pontaillac présente une architecture originale, tout à la fois historiciste et éclectique.
.
RDV devant la chapelle 33 av de Paris Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 39 94 45 animation.patrimoine@mairie-royan.fr
English :
As part of the Royan-Orgues 2025 festival
The chapel in the Pontaillac district boasts original architecture, both historicist and eclectic.
German :
Im Rahmen des Festivals Royan-Orgues 2025
Die Kapelle im Stadtteil Pontaillac weist eine originelle Architektur auf, die sowohl historistisch als auch eklektisch ist.
Italiano :
Nell’ambito del festival Royan-Orgues 2025
La cappella del quartiere di Pontaillac vanta un’architettura originale, al tempo stesso storicista ed eclettica.
Espanol :
En el marco del festival Royan-Orgues 2025
La capilla del barrio de Pontaillac presenta una arquitectura original, a la vez historicista y ecléctica.
L’événement Visite-éclair La chapelle Notre-Dame des Anges de Pontaillac Royan a été mis à jour le 2025-09-11 par Mairie de Royan