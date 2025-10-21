Visite-éclair La chapelle Notre-Dame des Anges de Pontaillac RDV devant la chapelle Royan

RDV devant la chapelle 33 av de Paris Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 4.6 – 4.6 – 4.6 EUR

Début : 2025-10-21 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-21

2025-10-21

Dans le cadre du festival Royan-Orgues 2025

La chapelle du quartier de Pontaillac présente une architecture originale, tout à la fois historiciste et éclectique.

RDV devant la chapelle 33 av de Paris Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 39 94 45 animation.patrimoine@mairie-royan.fr

English :

As part of the Royan-Orgues 2025 festival

The chapel in the Pontaillac district boasts original architecture, both historicist and eclectic.

German :

Im Rahmen des Festivals Royan-Orgues 2025

Die Kapelle im Stadtteil Pontaillac weist eine originelle Architektur auf, die sowohl historistisch als auch eklektisch ist.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito del festival Royan-Orgues 2025

La cappella del quartiere di Pontaillac vanta un’architettura originale, al tempo stesso storicista ed eclettica.

Espanol :

En el marco del festival Royan-Orgues 2025

La capilla del barrio de Pontaillac presenta una arquitectura original, a la vez historicista y ecléctica.

