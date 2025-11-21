Visite entreprise CAVE COOPERATIVE DE MONBAZILLAC CAVE COOP MONBAZILLAC Monbazillac
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-21T10:00:00+01:00 – 2025-11-21T12:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2025-11-21T10:00:00+01:00 – 2025-11-21T12:00:00+01:00
Présentation des métiers et des formation, visite de l’entreprise et échanges avec les professionnels.
CAVE COOP MONBAZILLAC 3109 Rte d’Eymet 24240 – MONBAZILLAC Monbazillac 24240 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « email », « value »: « erip@mlbergeracois.fr »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0553583206 »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.linscription.com/pro/activite.php?P1=229997 »}]
