VISITE ESTIVALE Nature et Patrimoine Montireau

VISITE ESTIVALE Nature et Patrimoine Montireau mardi 22 juillet 2025.

VISITE ESTIVALE Nature et Patrimoine

Montireau Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-22 14:15:00

fin : 2025-07-22 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-22

Partez pour une balade entre nature et patrimoine !

Après une visite du Domaine de Montireau, découvrez le Jardin Solstice et ces plantes médicinales ainsi que l’église Notre Dame.

Cette visite va se terminer par une dégustation de produits locaux.

Réservation obligatoire au 02 37 49 49 49

.

Montireau 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 49 49 49

English :

Take a stroll through nature and heritage!

After a visit to the Domaine de Montireau, discover the Jardin Solstice and its medicinal plants, as well as the Notre Dame church.

The tour ends with a tasting of local produce.

Reservations required on 02 37 49 49 49

German :

Begeben Sie sich auf einen Spaziergang zwischen Natur und Kulturerbe!

Nach einem Besuch der Domaine de Montireau entdecken Sie den Jardin Solstice und seine Heilpflanzen sowie die Kirche Notre Dame.

Der Besuch endet mit einer Verkostung lokaler Produkte.

Reservierung erforderlich unter 02 37 49

Italiano :

Passeggiate nella natura e nel patrimonio!

Dopo una visita al Domaine de Montireau, scoprite il Jardin Solstice e le sue piante medicinali, nonché la chiesa di Notre Dame.

Il tour si conclude con una degustazione di prodotti locali.

Prenotazione obbligatoria al numero 02 37 49 49 49

Espanol :

Un paseo por la naturaleza y el patrimonio

Tras una visita al Domaine de Montireau, descubra el Jardin Solstice y sus plantas medicinales, así como la iglesia de Notre Dame.

La visita termina con una degustación de productos locales.

Imprescindible reservar en el 02 37 49 49 49

L’événement VISITE ESTIVALE Nature et Patrimoine Montireau a été mis à jour le 2025-06-29 par OT DU PERCHE