VISITE FLASH ADULTE DALI EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan
VISITE FLASH ADULTE DALI EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan samedi 18 avril 2026.
VISITE FLASH ADULTE DALI EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE
Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18 15:30:00
fin : 2026-04-18 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-18
Au musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, découvrez la programmation consacrée au prêt exceptionnel de la toile de Dalí Hallucination partielle.
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Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83
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English :
At the Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, discover the program dedicated to the exceptional loan of Dalí’s painting Hallucination partielle.
L’événement VISITE FLASH ADULTE DALI EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par CDT66