VISITE FLASH ADULTE DALÍ EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan
VISITE FLASH ADULTE DALÍ EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan mardi 21 avril 2026.
VISITE FLASH ADULTE DALÍ EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE
Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-21 15:30:00
fin : 2026-04-24 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-21
Au musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, découvrez la programmation consacrée au prêt exceptionnel de la toile de Dalí Hallucination partielle. Six images de Lénine sur un piano par le Centre Pompidou.
.
Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
At the Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, discover the program devoted to the exceptional loan of Dalí’s painting Hallucination partielle. Six images of Lenin on a piano by the Centre Pompidou.
L’événement VISITE FLASH ADULTE DALÍ EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par CDT66