VISITE FLASH ADULTE DALÍ EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan

VISITE FLASH ADULTE DALÍ EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE

Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

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Début : 2026-04-21 15:30:00

fin : 2026-04-24 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-21

Au musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, découvrez la programmation consacrée au prêt exceptionnel de la toile de Dalí Hallucination partielle. Six images de Lénine sur un piano par le Centre Pompidou.

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Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83

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English :

At the Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, discover the program devoted to the exceptional loan of Dalí’s painting Hallucination partielle. Six images of Lenin on a piano by the Centre Pompidou.

L’événement VISITE FLASH ADULTE DALÍ EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par CDT66