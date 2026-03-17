VISITE FLASH ADULTE REGARDS CONTEMPORAINS DU TABLEAU AU LIVRE D’ARTISTE Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan

VISITE FLASH ADULTE REGARDS CONTEMPORAINS DU TABLEAU AU LIVRE D’ARTISTE

Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

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Début : 2026-04-17 15:00:00

fin : 2026-04-17 15:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-17

Au musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, cette visite présente les univers plastiques de Roger Cosme Estève et Patrick Loste.

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Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83

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English :

At the Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, this tour presents the visual worlds of Roger Cosme Estève and Patrick Loste.

L’événement VISITE FLASH ADULTE REGARDS CONTEMPORAINS DU TABLEAU AU LIVRE D’ARTISTE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par CDT66