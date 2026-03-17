VISITE FLASH ADULTE REGARDS CONTEMPORAINS DU TABLEAU AU LIVRE D’ARTISTE Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan
VISITE FLASH ADULTE REGARDS CONTEMPORAINS DU TABLEAU AU LIVRE D’ARTISTE Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan vendredi 17 avril 2026.
VISITE FLASH ADULTE REGARDS CONTEMPORAINS DU TABLEAU AU LIVRE D’ARTISTE
Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-17 15:00:00
fin : 2026-04-17 15:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-17
Au musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, cette visite présente les univers plastiques de Roger Cosme Estève et Patrick Loste.
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Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83
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English :
At the Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, this tour presents the visual worlds of Roger Cosme Estève and Patrick Loste.
L’événement VISITE FLASH ADULTE REGARDS CONTEMPORAINS DU TABLEAU AU LIVRE D’ARTISTE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par CDT66