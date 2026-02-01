VISITE FLASH LE MARIAGE EN PEINTURE GESTES, REGARDS ET SYMBOLES Perpignan

VISITE FLASH LE MARIAGE EN PEINTURE GESTES, REGARDS ET SYMBOLES

21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-02-14 12:00:00

fin : 2026-02-14 13:30:00

2026-02-14

Au musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud, prolongez ce moment hors du temps au musée lors d’une visite flash après le concert de Laura Perrudin.

21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

At the Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud, extend this timeless moment at the museum with a flash visit after Laura Perrudin’s concert.

