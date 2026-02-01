VISITE FLASH LE MARIAGE EN PEINTURE GESTES, REGARDS ET SYMBOLES Perpignan
21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4
Début : 2026-02-14 12:00:00
fin : 2026-02-14 13:30:00
2026-02-14
Au musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud, prolongez ce moment hors du temps au musée lors d’une visite flash après le concert de Laura Perrudin.
At the Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud, extend this timeless moment at the museum with a flash visit after Laura Perrudin’s concert.
