VISITE GUIDÉE ADULTE Perpignan

VISITE GUIDÉE ADULTE

21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 12 – 12 –

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-31 15:00:00

fin : 2026-01-31 15:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-31

Au musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud, découvrez comment les artistes du tournant des XIX? et XX? siècles ont transformé notre regard sur le monde.

21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83

English :

At the Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud, discover how artists at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries transformed the way we look at the world.

