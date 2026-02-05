VISITE GUIDÉE AU PLUS PRÈS DES VOLETS D’ORGUE Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan
Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4
Début : 2026-03-28 15:30:00
fin : 2026-03-28 17:00:00
2026-03-28
Au musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud, accompagné d’une guide conférencière, le public découvre les panneaux peints des volets d’orgue, la technique et l’iconographie.
English :
At the Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud, accompanied by a tour guide, visitors discover the painted panels of the organ shutters, their technique and iconography.
