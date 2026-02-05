VISITE GUIDÉE AU PLUS PRÈS DES VOLETS D’ORGUE Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan

VISITE GUIDÉE AU PLUS PRÈS DES VOLETS D’ORGUE

Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4

Tarif réduit

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-28 15:30:00

fin : 2026-03-28 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-28

Au musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud, accompagné d’une guide conférencière, le public découvre les panneaux peints des volets d’orgue, la technique et l’iconographie.

.

Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At the Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud, accompanied by a tour guide, visitors discover the painted panels of the organ shutters, their technique and iconography.

L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE AU PLUS PRÈS DES VOLETS D’ORGUE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-02-05 par CDT66