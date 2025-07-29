VISITE GUIDÉE CÉRET ENTRE ART ET HISTOIRE Céret

VISITE GUIDÉE CÉRET ENTRE ART ET HISTOIRE

5 Rue Saint-Ferréol Céret Pyrénées-Orientales

Découvrez Céret, une ville riche en patrimoine historique et artistique au cours d’une visite guidée abordant ces deux thématiques, qui font du centre-ville un lieu unique.

Inscription obligatoire Départ à 16h30

5 Rue Saint-Ferréol Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 00 53 contact@vallespir-tourisme.com

English :

Discover Céret, a town with a rich historical and artistic heritage, on a guided tour that explores the two themes that make the town center so unique.

Registration required Departure at 4:30pm

German :

Entdecken Sie Céret, eine Stadt mit einem reichen historischen und künstlerischen Erbe, bei einem geführten Rundgang, der diese beiden Themen behandelt, die das Stadtzentrum zu einem einzigartigen Ort machen.

Anmeldung erforderlich Abfahrt um 16:30 Uhr

Italiano :

Scoprite Céret, città dal ricco patrimonio storico e artistico, con una visita guidata che affronta i due temi che rendono unico il centro cittadino.

Iscrizione obbligatoria Partenza alle 16.30

Espanol :

Descubra Céret, ciudad con un rico patrimonio histórico y artístico, a través de una visita guiada que abarca los dos temas que hacen del centro de la ciudad un lugar único.

Inscripción obligatoria Salida a las 16h30

