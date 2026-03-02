VISITE GUIDÉE CÉRET ENTRE ART ET HISTOIRE

5 Rue Saint-Ferréol Céret Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-07 15:00:00

fin : 2026-04-07

Date(s) :

2026-04-07

Découvrez Céret, une ville riche en patrimoine historique et artistique au cours d’une visite guidée abordant ces deux thématiques, qui font du centre-ville un lieu unique.

Réservation obligatoire.

.

5 Rue Saint-Ferréol Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 00 53 contact@vallespir-tourisme.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover Céret, a town with a rich historical and artistic heritage, on a guided tour that explores the two themes that make the town center so unique.

Booking essential.

L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE CÉRET ENTRE ART ET HISTOIRE Céret a été mis à jour le 2026-03-02 par VALLESPIR TOURISME