Visite guidée Chocolat gourmand Bayonne samedi 10 janvier 2026.

Place de la Liberté Bayonne Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 13 EUR

Début : 2026-01-10
fin : 2026-01-10

2026-01-10

Vos papilles sont à l’honneur pour ce rendez-vous autour d’un chocolat. Rencontre avec des chocolatiers et découverte de l’histoire chocolatière de Bayonne, du XVIIe siècle à nos jours. La visite comprend une dégustation.   .

Place de la Liberté Bayonne 64100 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 46 09 00 

