VISITE GUIDEE DE LA GOELETTE MIGUEL CALDENTEY Port-Vendres

VISITE GUIDEE DE LA GOELETTE MIGUEL CALDENTEY Port-Vendres vendredi 24 octobre 2025.

VISITE GUIDEE DE LA GOELETTE MIGUEL CALDENTEY

Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-24 15:00:00

fin : 2025-10-24 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-24

Visite commentée (adaptée aux enfants) par un membre de l’association Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey . Gratuit, sur réservation.

.

Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

English :

Guided tour (suitable for children) by a member of the Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey association. Free, on reservation.

German :

Kommentierte (kinderfreundliche) Führung durch ein Mitglied des Vereins Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey . Kostenlos, nach vorheriger Anmeldung.

Italiano :

Visita guidata (adatta ai bambini) a cura di un membro dell’associazione Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey . Gratuito, su prenotazione.

Espanol :

Visita guiada (apta para niños) por un miembro de la asociación Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey . Gratuita, previa reserva.

L’événement VISITE GUIDEE DE LA GOELETTE MIGUEL CALDENTEY Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2025-10-16 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE