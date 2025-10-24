VISITE GUIDEE DE LA GOELETTE MIGUEL CALDENTEY Port-Vendres
VISITE GUIDEE DE LA GOELETTE MIGUEL CALDENTEY Port-Vendres vendredi 24 octobre 2025.
VISITE GUIDEE DE LA GOELETTE MIGUEL CALDENTEY
Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-24 15:00:00
fin : 2025-10-24 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-24
Visite commentée (adaptée aux enfants) par un membre de l’association Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey . Gratuit, sur réservation.
.
Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08
English :
Guided tour (suitable for children) by a member of the Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey association. Free, on reservation.
German :
Kommentierte (kinderfreundliche) Führung durch ein Mitglied des Vereins Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey . Kostenlos, nach vorheriger Anmeldung.
Italiano :
Visita guidata (adatta ai bambini) a cura di un membro dell’associazione Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey . Gratuito, su prenotazione.
Espanol :
Visita guiada (apta para niños) por un miembro de la asociación Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey . Gratuita, previa reserva.
L’événement VISITE GUIDEE DE LA GOELETTE MIGUEL CALDENTEY Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2025-10-16 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE