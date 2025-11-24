VISITE GUIDEE DE LA GOELETTE MIGUEL CALDENTEY

Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : Mardi 2026-02-24 14:30:00

fin : 2026-10-20 15:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-24 2026-03-03 2026-04-07 2026-04-14 2026-04-21 2026-04-28 2026-06-02 2026-06-09 2026-06-16 2026-06-23 2026-06-30 2026-07-07 2026-07-14 2026-07-21 2026-07-28 2026-08-04 2026-08-11 2026-08-18 2026-08-25 2026-09-01

Visite commentée par un membre de l’association Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey

Gratuite, sur inscription.

Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

English :

Guided tour by a member of the association Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey

Free, registration required.

German :

Kommentierte Besichtigung durch ein Mitglied des Vereins Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey

Kostenlos, nach Anmeldung.

Italiano :

Visita guidata da un membro dell’associazione Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey

Gratuito, è richiesta l’iscrizione.

Espanol :

Visita guiada por un miembro de la asociación Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey

Gratuita, previa inscripción.

