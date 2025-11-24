VISITE GUIDEE DE LA GOELETTE MIGUEL CALDENTEY Port-Vendres
VISITE GUIDEE DE LA GOELETTE MIGUEL CALDENTEY Port-Vendres mardi 24 février 2026.
VISITE GUIDEE DE LA GOELETTE MIGUEL CALDENTEY
Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : Mardi 2026-02-24 14:30:00
fin : 2026-10-20 15:30:00
2026-02-24 2026-03-03 2026-04-07 2026-04-14 2026-04-21 2026-04-28 2026-06-02 2026-06-09 2026-06-16 2026-06-23 2026-06-30 2026-07-07 2026-07-14 2026-07-21 2026-07-28 2026-08-04 2026-08-11 2026-08-18 2026-08-25 2026-09-01
Visite commentée par un membre de l’association Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey
Gratuite, sur inscription.
Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08
English :
Guided tour by a member of the association Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey
Free, registration required.
German :
Kommentierte Besichtigung durch ein Mitglied des Vereins Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey
Kostenlos, nach Anmeldung.
Italiano :
Visita guidata da un membro dell’associazione Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey
Gratuito, è richiesta l’iscrizione.
Espanol :
Visita guiada por un miembro de la asociación Les Amics du Miguel Caldentey
Gratuita, previa inscripción.
