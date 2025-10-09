Visite guidée de la tour carrée maison des traditions Tour Carrée Sainte-Maxime

Visite guidée de la tour carrée maison des traditions Tour Carrée Sainte-Maxime jeudi 9 octobre 2025.

Visite guidée de la tour carrée maison des traditions

Tour Carrée Place Mireille de Germond Sainte-Maxime Var

Venez tester la nouvelle visite guidée de la Tour Carrée !

Tour Carrée Place Mireille de Germond Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 79 42 42 mairie@sainte-maxime.fr

English : Guided tour of the square tower house of traditions

Built in 1520, raised by a floor in 1560 and again in 1856, the Tour Carrée was used as a stately home, a cannon tower to protect the Gulf, a granary, a prison (as evidenced by the narrow open dungeon within its walls), a school and town hall (from the Revolution to 1935), a museum, and more.

Listed as a historical monument by decree of August 29, 1977, it has been home to the Association for the Maintenance of Local Traditions since 2018. Now a House of Traditions, this building steeped in five centuries of local history is what the City of Sainte-Maxime invites you to discover or rediscover through guided tours. From the Romans to the contemporary era, the history, stories, and heritage of Provence are in the spotlight during this unique discovery of Sainte-Maxime.

German :

Testen Sie die neue Führung durch den Tour Carrée!

Italiano : Visita guidata alla torre quadrata casa delle tradizioni

Costruita nel 1520, rialzata di un piano nel 1560 e poi nel 1856, la Tour Carrée fu utilizzata come dimora signorile, torre di cannoni destinata a proteggere il Golfo, granaio, prigione (come testimonia lo stretto sotterraneo aperto nelle sue mura), scuola e municipio (dalla Rivoluzione al 1935), museo, ecc.

Classificato monumento storico con decreto del 29 agosto 1977, ospita dal 2018 l’Associazione per la Conservazione delle Tradizioni Locali. Oggi Maison des Traditions, è questo edificio ricco di 5 secoli di storia locale che la città di Sainte-Maxime vi invita a scoprire o riscoprire attraverso visite guidate. Dai romani all’epoca contemporanea, la storia, le storie e il patrimonio della Provenza sono sotto i riflettori con questa scoperta unica di Sainte-Maxime.

Espanol :

¡Venga a probar la nueva visita guiada de la Tour Carrée!

